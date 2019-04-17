Barricaded man arrested after two hour stand-off

On April 16, 2019 at 10:30am Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP responded to a complaint of break and enter into outbuildings located just south of the town of Balcarres. Local inquiries by an officer identified a vehicle of interest parked on a dirt road in close proximity to the crime scene. Shortly thereafter a male suspect was located a short distance away from the vehicle walking in a farmer's field. As the officer made contact with the suspect, he can became agitated and confrontational towards the officer. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled from the officer for a short distance down a dirt road before stopping. The suspect refused to cooperate with commands to exit the vehicle and additional officers were called to the scene. A firearm was believed to be inside the vehicle so Police Dog Services, Fort Qu'Appelle Traffic Services and Melville RCMP assisted in containing the area. After a two hour standoff, the suspect surrendered to police without incident.

Christopher Adam Miller, 35 years old, of Melville, Saskatchewan has been charged with:

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Sec. 88 Criminal Code

Using Imitation Firearm in Commission of Offence Sec. 85(2) CC

Break and Enter Sec. 348(1)(b) CC

Flight from Peace Officer Sec. 320.17 CC

Drive While Disqualified Sec. 320.18(1)(b) CC

Obstruction Sec. 129(a) CC

Identity Fraud Sec. 403(d) CC

Miller also had outstanding warrants from the Melville RCMP for Drive While Disqualified and charges under the Environmental Management and Protection Act.

Miller appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court in Fort Qu'Appelle on April 18, 2019.