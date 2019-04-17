Barricaded man arrested after two hour stand-off

On April 16, 2019 at 10:30am Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP responded to a complaint of break and enter into outbuildings located just south of the town of Balcarres. Local inquiries by an officer identified a vehicle of interest parked on a dirt road in close proximity to the crime scene. Shortly thereafter a male suspect was located a short distance away from the vehicle walking in a farmer's field. As the officer made contact with the suspect, he can became agitated and confrontational towards the officer. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled from the officer for a short distance down a dirt road before stopping. The suspect refused to cooperate with commands to exit the vehicle and additional officers were called to the scene. A firearm was believed to be inside the vehicle so Police Dog Services, Fort Qu'Appelle Traffic Services and Melville RCMP assisted in containing the area. After a two hour standoff, the suspect surrendered to police without incident.
Christopher Adam Miller, 35 years old, of Melville, Saskatchewan has been charged with:
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Sec. 88 Criminal Code
- Using Imitation Firearm in Commission of Offence Sec. 85(2) CC
- Break and Enter Sec. 348(1)(b) CC
- Flight from Peace Officer Sec. 320.17 CC
- Drive While Disqualified Sec. 320.18(1)(b) CC
- Obstruction Sec. 129(a) CC
- Identity Fraud Sec. 403(d) CC
Miller also had outstanding warrants from the Melville RCMP for Drive While Disqualified and charges under the Environmental Management and Protection Act.
Miller appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court in Fort Qu'Appelle on April 18, 2019.