Barricaded man arrested after two hour stand-off

By
RCMP
-

On April 16, 2019 at 10:30am Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP responded to a complaint of break and enter into outbuildings located just south of the town of Balcarres.  Local inquiries by an officer identified a vehicle of interest parked on a dirt road in close proximity to the crime scene.  Shortly thereafter a male suspect was located a short distance away from the vehicle walking in a farmer's field.  As the officer made contact with the suspect, he can became agitated and confrontational towards the officer.  The suspect entered the vehicle and fled from the officer for a short distance down a dirt road before stopping.  The suspect refused to cooperate with commands to exit the vehicle and additional officers were called to the scene.  A firearm was believed to be inside the vehicle so Police Dog Services, Fort Qu'Appelle Traffic Services and Melville RCMP assisted in containing the area.  After a two hour standoff, the suspect surrendered to police without incident. 

Christopher Adam Miller, 35 years old, of Melville, Saskatchewan has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Sec. 88 Criminal Code
  • Using Imitation Firearm in Commission of Offence Sec. 85(2) CC
  • Break and Enter Sec. 348(1)(b) CC
  • Flight from Peace Officer Sec. 320.17 CC
  • Drive While Disqualified Sec. 320.18(1)(b) CC
  • Obstruction Sec. 129(a) CC
  • Identity Fraud Sec. 403(d) CC

Miller also had outstanding warrants from the Melville RCMP for Drive While Disqualified and charges under the Environmental Management and Protection Act.

Miller appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court in Fort Qu'Appelle on April 18, 2019.

