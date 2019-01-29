Five arrested after shots fired at house

On January 26, 2019 at approximately 05:30 am, Kamsack RCMP received a report of suspicious persons yelling outside a residence on the Keeseekoose F.N. A second call was received from the four occupants stating the suspects were now firing shots at the house.

Suspects fled from the scene and were located a short time later by police. Four male adults and one female adult were taken into custody by police after a high risk taken down was conducted due to the fact the suspects were believed to have firearms in their possession. Several firearms were located inside the vehicle as well a spend shotgun casings at the time of the arrest.

Charged are;

Michelle CADOTTE was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle as well as numerous firearms offences.

Taylor KESHANE, Dillon WHITEHAWK, Cole CADOTTE and Elijah DUSTYHORN were also charged with numerous firearms offences.

All five accused will be appearing in court in Yorkton on Monday, January 28th.

No injuries were reported to police.