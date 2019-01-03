FRITZKE – Louis (Lee) David Fritzke was born Sept. 7, 1938, at Southey, SK, the third youngest of 13 children born to Karl and Katherine (Bismeyer) Fritzke. He passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

Prior to moving to Fenwood, Lee’s dad lost his life in an accident at the CNR in Saskatoon. In the spring of 1944, the family moved to the Village of Fenwood, where Lee grew up and attended school, graduating from high school in Melville, SK. He attended the Fenwood Baptist Church.

At an early age, Lee worked at Taylor’s Garage delivering gas. He later became interested in mechanics and apprenticed to become one, continuing to work at Taylor’s Garage until he married Lorraine Lutz on July 29, 1967. The couple moved to Melville, SK, and were blessed with two children, Jody (1973) and Kim (1977). Lee was blessed once again when his granddaughter, Kaiya, was born Jan. 7, 2008.

Lee worked as a mechanic at Pelzer’s Garage in Melville, then obtained his heavy-duty mechanic papers and began working for the Department of Highways. He also obtained his interprovincial papers and worked as a mechanic at Key Lake Uranium Mine for a short time before beginning employment with the CNR in Melville, where he worked until his retirement.

In his younger years, Lee was a role model for the young boys growing up in Fenwood. He mentored them and taught them skills to become responsible young men. Lee was an avid hockey and ball player. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and travelling to many destinations, especially Hawaii.

Lee will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine; his son, Jody of Thailand; his daughter, Kim (Warren) of Melville; his granddaughter, Kaiya, and her dad, Jeff Weber, of Melville; his brothers, Ted (Edith) of San Jose, CA, and Robert (Lila) of White Rock, B.C.; sisters, Marie Lemon of Vancouver, B.C., and Gertrude Fritzke of Melita, MB; brother-in-law, Neil Cosgrove of Victoria, B.C.; sister-in-law, Grace Fritzke of Regina; brothers-in-law, Ray Lutz (Gloria) of Regina and David Lutz (Jeanette) of Wetaskiwin, AB; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Karl and Katherine, his brothers, Ernest, Leo, Reuben, Herman and Gilbert; and his sisters, Tracey, Claire and Geraldine.

Lee’s funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, SK, with the Rev. Dwight Baron officiating. Soloist Betty Fritzke sang “The God of the Mountain,” tributes were given by Lee’s friend, Wes Erlandson and daughter, Kim Weber, and Neil Fritzke read Psalm 23. The recorded song “I Will Remember You” by Sarah McLachlan was played as a special tribute, and the congregational hymn was “In the Garden.” The processional song was “One More

Day” by Diamond Rio. Interment in the Melville City Cemetery Columbarium followed with Kim

Weber and Kaiya Weber acting as urn bearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.