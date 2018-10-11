Elevator fire in Unity

Firefighters and RCMP are at the scene of a fire at an inland grain handling facility approximately 1 kilometre East of Unity, SK. RCMP were called out at 7:20 this morning when there was a report of a structure fire at the grain elevator. Unity Fire crews are currently fighting a fire in the elevators' grain dryer. The fire is contained to the dryer, but due to the proximity of the dryer to the main offices, the business has been evacuated while fire crews work to put out the fire. The elevator was staffed at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is not considered to be criminal.