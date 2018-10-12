Two youths missing

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of youths who were reported missing on September 3, 2018. 15-year-old Tyren Stonechild and 16-year-old Torrance Delorme-Redwood were last seen in the Lebret area.

Tyren Stonechild is described as:

5’4”

110 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Torrance Delorme-Redwood is described as:

5’4”

110 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Both Stonechild and Delorme-Redwood have associations in Regina, but could be travelling to Cowessess First Nation, though this has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Stonechild and/or Delorme-Redwood are asked to contact Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).