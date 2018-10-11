RCMP seek Grenfell Co-op break and enter suspects

RCMP are looking for the public's assistance with a break and enter on Oct. 9 at the Grenfell Co-Op. A large number of cigarettes were stolen. The two suspects were driving a white Ford flatbed truck and are possibly involve with other thefts in the Moosomin area.

If you have any further question please contact the Broadview RCMP at 306-696-5200 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on Sask-Tel Mobility, text TIP206 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes.