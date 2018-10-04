RCMP to focus on enforcing the ‘Big 4’ over long weekend

As in previous years, Operation Impact will be taking place over the Thanksgiving weekend starting on Wednesday, October 3rd until October 8th. This is one of two National Traffic Safety Campaigns organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

In the past, there has been an increase in traffic on the highways of Saskatchewan as people travel during the long weekend.

The Combined Traffic Services of Saskatchewan, which is composed of police officers from the RCMP Traffic Services, Regina, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, Estevan Police Services and local RCMP detachment members, will be out on Saskatchewan's highways focusing on education and enforcement of the "Big 4":

Impaired driving

Seatbelts

Aggressive driving

Distracted driving

All four continue to be the main cause of collisions, which often result in injury or death on Canadian roadways.

The public will see an increased number of police on several roads/highways conducting traffic stops through high visibility enforcement across the province.

The focus of this weekend's operation will be to raise public awareness about the risks associated with engaging in dangerous and, often illegal driving behaviours, with the overall goal of making our roadways safer.