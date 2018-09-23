Prisoner fakes illness to escape custody in Kamsack

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on September 22, 2018, Kamsack RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault at a residence on the Cote First Nation. A 26-year-old male from Cote First Nation was arrested without incident.

On September 23, the male was remanded into custody and shortly after being taken into custody he complained of a medical issue. He was subsequently taken to hospital in Kamsack. The male then escaped custody and fled in an unknown direction from hospital at approximately 5:00 p.m.

‎Tyson Cote has been charged with a number of offenses including assault and is currently at large.

He is described as 5’8 and 170 lbs with a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. A photo is attached.

Kamsack RCMP is requesting anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Cote contact the detachment at 306-542-5560 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Kamsack RCMP do not believe Cote poses a threat to public safety, but advise that he is not to be approached.