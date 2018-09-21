Man killed in collision near Broadview

On Thursday, September 20 at approximately 4 p.m., Broadview RCMP, along with Broadview Fire Department and Whitewood Ambulance, responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on a gravel road in the RM of Elcapo. Initial investigation determined a westbound pick-up truck was struck by a northbound tractor trailer unit that was hauling gravel. The lone occupant and driver of the pickup, a 71 year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. Members on scene attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. He was later declared deceased at the Broadview Hospital. The driver and lone occupant of the tractor trailer unit did not report any injuries. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest alcohol was a factor in this collision.

The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of a Traffic Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.