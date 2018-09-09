Warrant issued for suspect in carjacking, robbery; last seen in Whitewood

Yorkton Municipal RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old David Allan Shepherd. Shepherd is of medium build, 178cm tall and approximately, 59 kg. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie/bunny hug and shorts. His hair was styled in the fashion of a brush cut Mohawk.Shepherd has been charged with Robbery, Theft, Uttering Threats, Forcible Confinement and a provincial Traffic Safety Act offence in relation to an incident that took place outside a restaurant on Broadway Avenue in Yorkton on the evening of Saturday September 8th. The accused approached a young person and forced the victim to drive him away from the location. The victim was threatened and coerced to withdraw money from a personal account at an ATM. The accused had the victim drive South from Yorkton and was able to escape while stopped in Whitewood, SK. The accused fled the area in the victim's vehicle. A warrant was sought and granted for Shepherd's arrest.

The public are cautioned not to approached Shepherd but contact their local police department with any information relating to his location.