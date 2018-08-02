HEARN – Edgar “Ted” George Hearn passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Regina, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Edgar; in-laws, Fred and Christina; twin sisters, Mae and Marie; and brother, Norman.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Edna; children, Pam (Dennis) Fingas, Tom (Lauren) Hearn and Bob Hearn; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Broadway Terrace, 1150 Broadway Ave., Regina, Sask., on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. Flowers most gratefully declined. Donations in memory of Ted may be sent to Anglican Primate’s World Relief Fund, Carmichael Outreach, or the Regina Food Bank.

