GOSICK – Alf Gosick of Melville, Sask., and formerly of Waldron, Sask., beloved husband of Ruth (Markham) Gosick, passed away the morning of Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the age of 80 years at St. Peter’s Hospital,

Melville.

Alf was born March 4, 1938, at Waldron, Sask. to Stanley and Leona (Galinski) Gosick. He was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters. Alf received his education at Aston School and then stayed in the area to enjoy his passion of farming.

On Aug. 7, 1965, Alf married Ruth Markham, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2015.

They retired off the farm and moved to Melville in 2003. Alf’s passions were farming, hunting,

fishing, camping and being in the great outdoors, as well as watching Blue Jays games and curling, spending time at the lake and travelling. Alf and Ruth always enjoyed their winters in Yuma, AZ (especially happy hour) and the many friends they met over the years there. Always a kid at heart, he forever enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Alf leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Ruth Gosick; daughter, Diane (Jay) Exner; son, Earl (Marcy) Gosick; grandchildren, Danielle and Tyson Gosick, Brad (Bree Barber) Exner and Cody (Amanda) Exner; great-grandchildren, Aubree and Aedon Exner; sister, Eileen Neuman; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Carol (Bud) Mayoh, Sylvia (Richard) Harvey and Jim (Emma) Markham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alf was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Leona Gosick; siblings and spouses, Phillip (Sue) Gosick, Emily (Harry) Clark, Bennie Gosick, Bill Neuman, Clem (Harry) Michael, Lawrence (Theresa) Gosick, Richard (Betty) Gosick and Ramona (Raymond) Miller; in-laws, Donald and Marguerite Markham and Allen Markham.

Alf’s funeral service was held Monday, July 30, 2018 at First United Church, Melville, with the Rev. Brian Mee officiating. The organist, Gerri Miller, led in the hymns, “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” “In the Garden” and “One Day at a Time.” Words of remembrance were shared by Earl Gosick and Diane Exner, and Jay Exner read Scripture.

Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery with Tyson Gosick, Cody Exner, Brad Exner, Danielle Gosick, Ron Miller, Glen Michael and Lorne Gosick acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.