Broadview RCMP find missing man and woman dead

Two missing people have been discovered dead in a body of water in the Broadview detachment area.

According to RCMP, they were investigating a missing persons complaint received on Monday and the next day, the man and woman were found in a body of water on private property.

Police say the deaths are not considered suspicious.

Police did not specify where the property was located that the man and woman were found on, and they have not released their names.

Autopsies will be performed later this week.