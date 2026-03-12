Home Melville Advance Melville Advance PDF Edition Melville Advance – March 13, 2026 Melville Advance – March 13, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - March 12, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Advance – March 6, 2026 Melville Advance – February 27, 2026 Melville Advance – February 20, 2206 Top Stories BRIGGS – Trent Matthew Grasslands News Group - March 11, 2026 Trenton Matthew Briggs of Whitewood, SK, passed away at the Southeast Integrated Care Centre, Moosomin, SK, on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the age... Melville Advance – March 13, 2026 March 12, 2026 Ladies’ Night fundraiser shows support for Fire Department March 12, 2026 Fort Knox voice Ron Shordee honoured March 12, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – March 13, 2026 March 12, 2026 Special Sections Hats Off To Our Local Heroes – October 11, 2024 October 10, 2024