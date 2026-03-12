Grenfell town council held a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 5. Deputy Mayor Dale Hardy chaired the meeting in Mayor Mark Steininger’s absence. Investments Options Two delegations spoke with council regarding investment opportunities available to the municipality. Jonah Toth, Manager of Community Partnerships, described portfolio options available through SUMAInvest. The program is a […]
» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.