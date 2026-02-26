The Yorkton Tribal Council is set to host a major winter event in the city and appeared before City Council Monday seeking support.

Mitch Hippsley, Economic Development Coordinator with YTC, told Council it was looking to the city as a potential partner in what it is terming the Community Spirit Games to be held March 7-8.

“We are requesting facility fee support, event approvals, cultural food authorization for community sharing, and promotional partnership to help launch this inaugural imitative,” he told Council.

Hippsley said the two-day event will be a rather diverse mix of sport and culture activities ranging from hockey, volleyball, and pool tournaments, to a talent show, dry dance, youth activities, sleigh rides and a community bonfire.

To date, the event is already garnering support, with community partners including Suncrest College, Yorkton Chamber of Commerce, Kinsmen Club of Yorkton, and Yorkton Lions, said Hippsley.

The event of course does come with a cost at about $100,000, he added, with $47,000 provided through the Painted Hand Casino CDC.

“We are raising the remaining funds through community sponsorships, business partnerships, and event revenue. We are asking the City to help bridge the gap,” said Hippsley.

In that regard YTC requested the city waive or reduce Gallagher Centre rental fees, estimated at $10,041.

The pool has also been rented by YTC for a block of time March 7, and they hoped for city financial support there too, said Hippsley.

Beyond financial support YTC was looking for City approval for a community bonfire at the Grandstand area (Saturday evening, starting after 5 p.m.).

There was also a request the city promote the event as widely as possible as it would signal endorsement, said Hippsley.

“It will increase community awareness, and positions Yorkton as a welcoming, inclusive city that supports diverse community programming,” he added.

While noting such requests would typically be handed to city administration for a report to a later meeting of Council, given the timeline Council tackled the multi-faceted request list Monday.

While non-financial asks were referred to Administration to work with YTC to fulfill, Council focused on the money.

Councillor Randy Goulden started things noting, “This is a huge undertaking. This is an event in our city that has been looked forward to.”

It would also be Goulden who made a motion to waive up to $12,000 to support the undertaking.

However, a reduction of rental fees was thought to be too much of a precedent which could have many seeking reductions, leading to Goulden eventually agreeing to alter the wording of her motion to make the $12,000 a city sponsorship.

“I would feel better if we did it through sponsorship,” said Mayor Aaron Kienle.

Even at that, Councillor Quinn Haider asked, “Does this set a new precedent,” as the amount was significantly more than other groups have gotten in the past when seeking city dollars for community-style events.

City manager Brad Hvidston said ultimately requests are made “case-by-case” and is up to Council to choose how to handle each as it comes to the city.

In the end, Council was unanimous in its support of Goulden’s motion.