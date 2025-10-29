Date of Birth: May 7, 1966

Date of Death: October 12, 2025

On May 7, 1966, in Wawota, Sask, Lauralee entered this world.

She was daughter to Roy (Nov. 9, 2021) and Eleanor (July 15, 1999) Hayes, and younger sister to Bruce. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many of us.

She was an avid figure skater at an early age, known for her adventurous attitude, love for animals, and willingness to help when needed. She did many of things. She was a babysitter for some, a cook for others, (her puffed wheat squares or chocolate cakes were some of our favorites), a farm hand at times, and later on a Class 1 driver. She drove water tanker for R&B Hayes trucking, the family business.

She married Robert Shackleton on Oct. 8, 1988, but they later parted ways.

In spring of 2015, she and Roy decided to head to the mountains for a visit with the Cameron side of the family. It was here they both stayed for the rest of their days. Barb was known to the Cameron crew for her baking. She spoiled them all with cookies, cakes and Rice Krispie squares. She always had fresh coffee brewing, no matter the time of shift.

She was always excited if Crystal, Joe and the boys were leaving town for a few days as it meant she would get to spend time with the cats, dogs and chickens. She had a constant Amazon supply of treats arriving monthly as well.

She lived a simple life. She was never one to appear fake. She was who she was and if you didn’t like her, too bad for you. But, if you were in her circle, she would go above and beyond for you.

Rest easy Barb… you’ll be missed!

Memories and condolences can be shared at cherishedmemoriesfs.com

