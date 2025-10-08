Date of Birth: May 29, 1964

Date of Death: September 14, 2055

Robert Gordon Johnson was born May 29, 1964, in Whitewood, SK, to Gordon and Irene (Stevenson) Johnson.

Rob grew up in Whitewood and was very active in sports, especially hockey. He loved their horses, learning to ride at the tender age of 3.5 years. He graduated from Whitewood School in 1982 and moved to Regina, where he tried his hand at a few jobs – a Sears delivery driver, masonry and in the oil patch. He then became involved in the world of communications through the sale and distribution of satellite dishes for the residential market.

In 1987, Rob met a young gal from New Zealand and decided to fly over for a visit. This took him on a totally new path in life! He loved the country and decided to return there and make it his home for the next 38 years. Rob had a very successful career. Building on the experience gained in satellite communications, Rob began work as a consultant with Tait Communications. Within 18 months, he was appointed Regional Sales Manager and eventually became the National Sales Manager for the Teamwork Group of Companies.

Although Rob never had any children, he showered his love on three very special dogs; his love for his pets was huge. In later years, his love of horses emerged again, and he invested in a race horse. He loved that horse and experienced great joy watching him race!

Rob became ill in 2018 and, sadly, that slowed him down at work. Even though he was very sick, he tried to enjoy his life as much as he could, spending happy times with friends and family. This past year, his health continued to deteriorate. Walking and using his hands became more difficult. He struggled with the idea of moving home to Canada, as he was blessed to have wonderful family and friends whom he thought of as brothers, both in Canada and New Zealand.

Rob passed away Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in the Regina General Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Laurie; an aunt, Olga (Wes) Stevenson; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Rob’s heart was as big as the ocean – he will be missed.

A life well lived is a precious gift of hope, strength and grace from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed, good times and shared laughter through the years. A life well lived, a legacy of joy and pride, a living, lasting memory, grateful hearts will treasure.

Rob’s life was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at the Whitewood Legion Community Hall with interment taking place in the Whitewood Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood and Melville.