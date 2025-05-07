Date of Birth: January 16, 1930

Date of Death: April 29, 2025

Bernard Noels passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Indian Head, Sask. He passed away exactly one year to the day of his wife Margaret’s passing.

Bernard is survived by his children: daughter Debra (Gerald) Florek and their family: Thomas, Samantha (Travis) Greenbank and their family: Rory, Nate and Luke; daughter Brenda (Gord) Callfas and their family: Dana (Stephen) Perras; son Mark (Noreen) Noels and their family: Amber (John) Benson and their family: Parker, Emma and Everly; Ashley (Chris) McCann and their family: Cooper and Harper and son Zachery (Hannah) and baby Noels.

Bernard was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Lucie; granddaughter Stacey Callfas and siblings: Denis, Esther, Armand, Lillian, Bob, Lorraine, Arlette, Adeline and Freddie.

Bernard was born in the Montmartre district on Jan. 16, 1930. In his early years he worked for the DeDecker family where he developed a close relationship. He also worked at different jobs in Jasper, Alta. and Regina, Sask.

Bernard met and married Margaret Brooks in Regina where they lived for a short time. They then purchased a farm in the Stoney Brook area which is southeast of Glenavon, Sask. in 1956. Dad continued to farm for the next 51 years before retiring in Fort Qu’Appelle. In his retirement, Bernard was always tinkering and devising ways to make everyday tasks easier, thus the nickname “MacGyver” was given to him by his kids. He enjoyed his retirement years with his family close by. Upon Margaret’s passing, he moved to Hayes Haven in Indian Head where he enjoyed watching sports on TV until his passing.

A private family interment will be held at a later date.

