Date of Birth: December 14, 1944

Date of Death: April 30, 2025

Stewart (Stew) Donald Hourd passed away peacefully, with family by his side in the Moosomin Southeast Integrated Care Centre on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Stew was predeceased by his parents Walter and Nell; siblings Agnes (Nip) and Glenn and daughter Wendy.

He is survived by his wife Darlene; his son Walter (Christine) and his grandchildren: Kristy, Nikki and Brooke.

Stew was born on Dec. 14, 1944 and grew up north of Kisbey, SK. After marrying Darlene, they eventually moved to a farm north of Kenosee Lake, SK. In 1976 he started his own business, Moose Mountain Well Services Ltd., that he successfully operated until retiring in the early 2000s. In addition to his business, Stew took great pride in caring for the hundreds of Saskatoon trees on his property. After moving into Kennedy in 2010, Stew stayed busy spending winters in Arizona with his wife and friends and gardening in the summers.

Stew will be greatly missed by his friends and family who will remember him for his love of garage saleing, collecting brass and antique tobacco tins and above all, spending time at his shop.

At Stew’s request, no official memorial service will be held. A barbecue in his honour will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com