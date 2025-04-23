Date of Birth: May 1, 1922

Date of Death: April 12, 2025

It is with a mix of great grief and great gratitude for her life that we share the news of the death of Jean Elspeth (McCorkindale) Thomas, May 1, 1922 to April 12, 2025, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Maud (Beach) McCorkindale; her five siblings and their spouses, James (Eva) McCorkindale, Elizabeth (Frank) Furman, Margaret (Archibald) McPhee, Donald McCorkindale and Mary (Donald) MacIntosh; her beloved husband S/L Hugh D. “Tommy” Thomas; her infant son Bruce; two nephews; all her Thomas in-laws; and too many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Thomas; and her son, Ronald (Aina Kagis) Thomas, all of Regina; two grandsons, Jonathan (Desiree) Bowes of Toronto and Christopher (Marie Bérard) Bowes of Montreal; and her three dearly loved great-grandchildren, Matthew, Julia and Katherine Bowes, to whom she was always Gomer. She will be remembered with love by her nieces and nephews and by her many friends.

Jean was born and raised in Indian Head, graduating from high school in Grenfell, after which she studied accounting in Saskatoon. She worked all her life as an accountant, and retired from her work as a tax auditor at Revenue Canada in 1987. She and Tommy were married in 1944 and lived in a number of places in Canada and abroad. After being widowed at the age of 34, Jean returned with her children to Regina where she has lived ever since.

The Second World War shaped the lives of both of our parents. Tommy was shot down over France, and members of the French Resistance hid him and helped him escape to Spain. After the war, he and Jean became members of the Royal Air Forces Escaping Society. They remained in close contact with those members of the Resistance who had helped him and others. After her retirement, Mom made several trips to France, where she visited those now elderly-people who were known as “the helpers”, to ensure that their needs were being met. The Society had some funds to assist the helpers if needed, but those who visited them and kept the links strong did with their own resources. Mom loved those people and loved doing that work.

Jean devoted her life to her family and to volunteer work. She was a Scouter for almost 70 years and was known as Raksha to many generations of Cubs. She worked as a trainer, camp leader, chaplain, toilet cleaner and in any capacity where she was needed. Scouting was dear to her heart, and one of her regrets in her later years was that she could no longer camp. Her devotion to the Scouting movement was rewarded with lasting Scout friendships and with a number of awards, including the United Church Award for Scouting and the Silver Acorn and Bars.

Music was central to her life, as a pianist, organist and singer. Mom accompanied church services, primarily in and for the United Church but she was ecumenical in sharing her musical gifts. Over the years she led church choirs, secular choirs and loved her choir of War Brides.

After Mom’s retirement she led the CRA’s Volunteer tax program for many years, providing income tax services for those who could not do that for themselves, and continued to be a volunteer until she was 102. Mom also became active in the Royal Canadian Air Force Association, Regina Wing, and valued the friendships she made there.

Jean was three years older than The United Church of Canada, and her church was deeply important to her, no matter where she lived. She taught Sunday School, led music of all kinds, served on boards and committees. She was a member of St. James United Church for more than 20 years and was very grateful for the community and friendships she found there.

Jean’s volunteer activities were recognized by a number of awards, including the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal and the Governor General’s Medal for Volunteers.

Jean was fiercely independent, and it was with great sadness that she left her home to move to College Park Two in 2018. Those years were more difficult as her mobility and health declined, but she continued to offer her gifts of music, tax advice and friendship there. She and her family were very grateful for the loving care she received from Home Care , the care staff at CPII, and finally, the superb care from the palliative care staff on 3A at the Pasqua Hospital. She was also grateful for the drivers at CPII and at Paratransit, who with great cheer and kindness enabled her to continue her many appointments and activities and to attend church each week.

We will always remember her great love, her devotion to her volunteer activities, her sense of humour and her riffs on bad food.

Jean had a green thumb but never liked cut flowers, believing they were better growing in the garden. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome your donation to Scouts Canada, St. James United Church or the Mission and Service Fund of The United Church of Canada.

Funeral Service will be held at St. James United Church, 4506 Sherwood Dr, Regina, SK, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., and she will be buried in Indian Head, with her husband Tommy.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com