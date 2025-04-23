Date of Birth: February 23, 1938

Date of Death: April 12, 2025

With broken hearts we sadly mourn the loss of Douglas Murray Appleton on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the age of 87 years. He passed peacefully with family by his side.

Douglas, beloved husband of 66 years to Delores (Houk); father to Lori (Kelly) and Kent (Peggy); grandfather to Erin (Whitfield), Kendra (Kevin), Ashley (Xavier), Stephanie (Landon) and Kale (Shae-Lynn); great-grandfather to Ava, Atlan, Grayson, Vaughn, Soren, Ziya and Millania; brothers-in-law Myles (Bev) Houk and Owen (Joanne) Telfer; and sister-in-law Evelyn Houk.

He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Ruby Appleton; sister Vivian; step-mother Gladys; brother-in-law Lorne; and in-laws Rudy and Minnie Houk.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care dad received at Indian Head Hospital and Regina General Hospital. Also to extend their sincere thanks to friends and family for the outpouring of love and support during this most difficult time.

The funeral service will be held in the Memorial Hall, Indian Head, Sask. on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

officiated by Don Jewitt. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to the Indian Head & District Hospital Foundation Inc., Box 1547, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0 or e-transfer to email: ihhospitalfoundation@gmail.com

