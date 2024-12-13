On December 13, 2024 at approximately 12:20 a.m., Carlyle RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence on White Bear First Nation.

Officers responded. Two injured individuals were located at the residence – one, an adult male, was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature and one, an adult female, was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature. Officers arrested an adult male at the scene.

The male, who is 49-years-old and from White Bear First Nation, was arrested without incident and was taken to the Carlyle Detachment and lodged in the detachment cells. He was monitored by staff throughout the night.

At approximately 9 a.m., an officer observed that the male was in medical distress. They immediately began providing first aid and continued until EMS arrived. The male was declared deceased by EMS.

The male’s family has been notified of his death.

As required by The Police Act, 1990, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). SIRT will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of his death.

Carlyle Detachment will also be conducting a separate investigation into the original report of the assault with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s General Investigation Section.

The Saskatchewan RCMP is disclosing this as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency.