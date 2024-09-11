Date of Birth: April 19, 1950

Date of Death: August 28, 2024

Karin Elaine Broda (nee Rathgeber/Richardson) entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at the age of 74 years, following several battles with cancer.

Born April 19, 1950, in Melville, SK, at St. Peter’s Hospital, she was the first child born to Peter and Emma (Fuhr) Rathgeber and was later joined by twin brothers, Les and Larry.

Karin had a love and determination for everything she did. Following her graduation from Melville Comprehensive High School, she attended Phillips for Beauty hairdressing school, where she developed a love and passion for the profession that led to a 50-year career in Melville at Danello’s Beauty Salon and later owning her own salon, House of Hair.

Karin married Robert Richardson and had two sons, Robert Todd and Jarett Douglas. In 2013, Karin became a Broda, marrying Dave of Melville. They lived a fantastic life full of travel, farming and sporting events.

Karin was an avid supporter of Melville and the sporting community. Her love for sport and community are a legacy of which to be proud. She was the first female president of Melville Minor Sports and was involved with the Millionaires billeting players. Karin also served on the St. Paul Lutheran Home Foundation and the Good Shepherd Church Altar Guild. The Millionaires were always her first love, but she also followed the Roughriders, baseball and curling. Away from sporting venues, Karin loved camping, crocheting, knitting and gardening, living life to the fullest by travelling to see her sons and grandsons.

Karin was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Emma Rathgeber; husband Dave Broda; and brother Larry Rathgeber. She will be forever loved and remembered by sons Todd (Nadine) of Henderson, Nevada, and Jarett of Crooked Lake, SK; grandsons Josh, Evan and William; brother Les (Lorraine) Rathgeber of Crooked Lake, SK; nieces Tara (Kelly) Badduke and family of Melville, SK, Tricia (Scott) Hynds and family of Regina, SK, and Tannis Owens and family of Regina, SK; nephews Keith (Marcia) and family of Calgary, AB, and Shaun (Stephanie) and family of Paducah, Kentucky; the Broda family, as well as many other family and friends.

Karin’s funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Ron Shumba officiating and the Rev. Darlene Harrison

assisting. The musician for the service was Marilyn Senyk. The eulogists were Joan Schofer, Kim Ludwar and Sharon Motter, and reading the scriptures were Tricia Hynds, Tannis Owens and Dianne Hack.

Interment took place in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery, Melville, with Josh Richardson, Evan Richardson, Keith Rathgeber, Kelly Badduke, Artie Broda and Scott Hynds acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.