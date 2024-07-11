The Ministry of Highways has released its proposed design for future safety improvements at a major intersection in Indian Head and stakeholders are invited to provide their feedback.

Economic development has increased congestion along Highway 56 to the north of Highway 1, creating frequent safety hazards. Municipal leaders brought these traffic concerns to the attention of the Ministry of Highways. In response, the Ministry began a functional planning study and community engagement process in 2022 to determine the best means of improving safety at the intersection. The Ministry conducted extensive research of design and location options for the intersection. Possible solutions were presented to the public last year; however, stakeholders’ feedback prompted officials to consider a revised alternative which is now being recommended as the preferred means of addressing safety concerns.

The Ministry is recommending that the intersection be reconstructed as a diamond interchange at the existing location, with Highway 1 passing over Highway 56. Traffic lights may be installed at points along Highway 56, such as at the ramps from Highway 1 and at the intersection with the Service Road (Johnston Avenue). Entry points to businesses near the interchange could also require minor changes to properly accommodate traffic flow. No timeline has been established for construction, but selection of a proposed design will assist with preserving land for future interchange development.

Stakeholders can view a three-dimensional computer-generated model of the proposed design and provide feedback by visiting www.saskatchewan.ca/government/public-engagement/highway-1-indian-head-study.