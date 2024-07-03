Date of Birth: May 8, 1932

Date of Death: June 28, 2024

Alex passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Edna, six children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m. on the third floor of Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon. Interment to

follow at a later date in Lemberg, Sask.

