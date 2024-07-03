Date of Birth: October 16, 1944

Date of Death: June 25, 2024

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Marilyn Bossert, of Kipling Sask., died peacefully in her home at the age 79 years.

A friend to many, Marilyn was a cherished member of the community of Kipling, SK, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Bossert; her parents Duncan and Margaret Mitchell; her mother-and father-in-law Clara and Emil Bossert and brothers-in-law Gerald Unger and Lorne Mitchell.

Marilyn leaves behind her two sons: Jason (Lisa) and their family, River, Rain, Lake, Eddy and Sunny; Ryan (Lara) and their family, Caitlin, Danielle and Cheyenne; sister Laurel Unger; brother Neil (Margaret) Mitchell; sister-in-law Ruth Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends who felt her warmth and generosity.

Marilyn will be laid to rest in Consort, AB, beside her husband Raymond. Celebrations of life will be held in Kipling, SK and Consort, AB, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, contributions may be made to the Kipling and District Health Centre, Box 989, Kipling , SK S0G 2S0, Saskatchewan Cancer Foundation or to a charity of one’s choice as tokens of remembrance. Messages of condolence for Marilyn’s family may be left at tubmanfh.com