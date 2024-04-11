Roger Caughlin recently retired as chairman of the Indian Head Housing Authority after serving for almost 25 years, first as a board member and then for the last 12 years as chairman of the board. A retirement dinner was held on April 3 to acknowledge his contributions to the community.

Caughlin, who was born and raised in Tisdale, arrived in Indian Head in 1969 as a young teacher after graduating from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. His entire teaching career was spent in Indian Head, with the exception of one semester at Fort Qu’Appelle. During his 30-year career Caughlin taught chemistry, science, computer science and math to Grades 7 to 12.

Many of Caughlin’s teaching years also included getting students to and from school as he drove a school bus for 12 years, first for the Indian Head School Division and then for Prairie Valley School Division. He continued to drive for Prairie Valley for over 20 years after retiring from teaching. Roger was involved with the Canoe Club at the high school and provided shuttle service to Missinipi as well as chaperone service on four canoe trips in Northern Saskatchewan. He also acted as chaperone on five trips to Europe with Grade 11 and 12 students. His enjoyment of downhill skiing included three motor coach trips to Kimberley and Fernie, B.C., with over 50 students each trip. He continues to indulge his love of travel with an extended stay in Hawaii almost every winter.

Ever a farm boy, he satisfied his love of farming by helping many area farmers during seeding and harvest, as well as by travelling back to Tisdale in the spring and fall to help his brother Jim who still farms at Crooked River.

Caughlin has served in various volunteer positions over the years and is well known for his superb baking skills. Highlighting his culinary talent was the making and decorating of a chocolate almond cheesecake which sold for an amazing $180 at a local charity auction. He has also volunteered as bartender and host at several Bell Barn functions over the years. Caughlin served on the Council of St Andrew’s United Church for 12 years and continues his association with the church through Music Sundays where he can be heard sharing his marvelous singing voice with the congregation.

Caughlin currently serves as Chairman of the Condo Board at Sun View Place condominiums where he has lived for the past 6 years. He is active in the condo social life and helps many of the residents with his trips to Regina and by running errands locally.

His long and outstanding volunteer service to the community of Indian Head is greatly appreciated.

With Caughlin leaving the Indian Head Housing Authority Board it created a vacancy, and the group was pleased to welcome George Dragan, a well known businessman in the community. The other members of the board are Ann Robb, chairperson; Marg Ollett, vice-chair; Mellissa Robertson, secretary; and Glen Horsman. The team is completed with Manager Shauna Reiger and Caretaker-Maintenance person Terry Gwilliam. Together they manage 49 housing units in Indian Head.