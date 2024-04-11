Annual dance workshop will honour Kipling’s Izzy Wilson

The collision that took the life of Kipling’s Isabel (Izzy) Wilson, meant that our world lost not only a gifted dancer but a passionate dance instructor and teacher. This fall, an event will take place in Regina that will both honour Izzy’s memory and provide young dancers with a unique opportunity.

Diana Uribe is the founder and talent director of Be Discovered. She explains that one of the experiences which led Isabel Wilson to continue dancing and sharing her love of dance throughout her life came when she entered a Dance Competition in Saskatchewan.

“Be Discovered is an entertainment industry company and we put on dance intensives, workshops and training. We also sponsor dance competitions all across North America, including in Saskatchewan. As one of their awards, the winners in those competitions will receive a partial or full Be Discovered scholarship.

“When she was twelve years old, Isabel won a dance competition and attended one of our trips – a partial scholarship/intensive called ‘Summer in L.A.’. It was a week-long program where she travelled to California to attend dance classes and do some sight-seeing. She also learned about the industry, did a photo shoot and was part of a concept music video featuring the dancers that were there that week.

“Years later, she won another scholarship to one of our New York programs. But she wasn’t able to attend because she was already in university.”

After receiving word of Isabel’s passing, Uribe says it was decided that Be Discovered would honour her memory though the scholarships that were handed out in Canada.

“Michelle messaged us about the collision and Isabel’s passing. When she mentioned the possibility of handing out a scholarship in Isabel’s name, my response was ‘absolutely’. We have decided that all of the scholarships given out in Canada this year will be Isabel Wilson Scholarships.”

However, Uribe says that Be Discovered has also decided to respond by reaching out to the community most impacted by Isabel’s passing.

“I thought that it would be good to come to the community and do a Tribute Dance Intensive in Isabel’s name.

“Our tribute event will take place October 18 – 20 and will feature dance workshops with top industry choreographers. Registration will be open to ages 7 – adult, including dance teachers. Once we open up registration for this, some of the dancers in the area who take part will register individually, and dance studios in the area will register students as well.

“We will also have dancers from other areas coming to this also. Some of them have travelled with us before and they know what the level of teaching they will receive will be. So, they’re willing to travel to Regina for the program and to honor Izzy.”

She adds that this will become an annual event, that honours Isabel’s memory by providing a valuable opportunity for young dancers, while at the same time raising awareness about the choice that cost her life.

“This will be something that we do annually, the weekend after Thanksgiving. So, it will be something that dancers in the area can look forward to every year. And it will be a way to keep Izzy’s memory alive, because she had such an impact on so many – both as a dancer and a teacher.

“We also hope that this is not just a dance event, but that it helps to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence, and the impact that choice can have. We will be inviting representatives from MADD to attend, since it is alleged that the other driver involved in this collision was driving under the influence.”

Uribe notes that sponsors choosing to provide support for this event can help to make this a more affordable opportunity for young dancers and will see their name promoted world-wide.

“Be Discovered brings in the teachers and choreographers for the dance intensive and pay for the venue. However, corporate sponsors and financial sponsors who would like to support this event can help to offset and lower the cost for kids who would like to take part.

“When we’re promoting an event by posting on our social media – it goes everywhere – because we have dancers and families all over. We also promote these events on our website and in our printed material. So, sponsors who are investing in this event and supporting it will see their name promoted both locally and internationally.”

Uribe says that the event will not only assist young dancers as they follow their passion but will also provide an opportunity for the community to heal.

“We will also have a show at the end of the event on Sunday. Members of the community along with family and friends of those attending will be there. Through their performances, dancers will have the opportunity to express their sadness and grief and dance it out, while at the same time showcasing the choreography they’ve learned over the weekend.

“As well, we will have auditions so that other dancers (such as Isabel’s sister Emily) can take part and express themselves. Dance studios might choose to perform a group number. Members of the community would also be welcome to take part, so that the show becomes more of a variety show or talent show which features more than just dancers.

“So, this dance intensive will be about dance and the arts coming together as a community for Isabel and her family.”