Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Four adults found dead in Neudorf Four adults found dead in Neudorf By Grasslands News Group - March 28, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the deaths of four adults located at a rural residence near Neuforf.Melville RCMP say they received a request around 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, March […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Chamber elects new board at their AGM Melville golfer tee’d off at over 100 courses in Sask. Saskatchewan fails to provide food security Provincial News RCMP investigating four suspicious deaths in Neudorf Grasslands News Group - March 25, 2024 On March 24, 2024, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Melville RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check at a rural residence near Neudorf, Saskatchewan. Officers... Teachers Announce Provincewide Strike, Two-Day Withdrawal of Extracurricular Activities March 18, 2024 Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 January 11, 2024 Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023