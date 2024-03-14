Community has a 1 in 4 chance to win $250,000 for upgrades and host a pre-season NHL game

Wolseley Sportsplex has been selected as a finalist in Canada’s annual Kraft Hockeyville competition.

The contest was established in 2006 and offers a grand prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades, along with an opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game. Three runners-up will receive $25,000 for arena upgrades. This year’s winner and runners-up will also receive $10,000 in new hockey equipment for youth, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

The multi-phase Hockeyville contest began in January when communities nominated their arena and demonstrated the facility’s importance by contributing personal stories, photos, and notes to a Community Rally page on the Hockeyville website. Along with Wolseley, six other communities in the Grasslands News area entered their rink for consideration including Fort Qu’Appelle, Qu’Appelle, Grenfell, Pilot Butte, Francis and Wapella. Nominations closed on February 18 so judges could review the submissions and select the top four contestants.

Wolseley residents describe the Sportsplex as a key gathering place for the community. The facility plays an important role, particularly in the lives of local youth.

Eight years ago, in 2016, the Town of Wolseley had no minor hockey system and the only viable organization using the Sportsplex was the Wolseley Figure Skating Club. That spring, a group of hockey enthusiasts met to investigate whether Wolseley could support a Junior “C” hockey team to compete in the Qu’Appelle Valley Junior Hockey League (QVJHL). That small group of volunteers not only established a successful franchise in the QVJHL, but their success also encouraged the creation of the Wolseley Minor Hockey Association, which is still putting teams on the ice.

In order to continue this positive community influence, the artificial ice plant at the Sportsplex needs replacing because it frequently breaks down.

“Getting through the cold winters here in Saskatchewan, having a place to gather as a community, it’s so important,” Vance Weber, Wolseley Minor Hockey Board Member, said in a contest promotional video. “Our ice plant is on year 44 of a 25-year design; it’s the last of its kind that’s alive.”

Wolseley Arena Board has undertaken some fundraising efforts for the necessary upgrades but estimates that installing a new ice plant could cost between $255,000 and $500,000. The funds from Kraft Hockeyville would go a long way toward reaching that goal.

While league finals were in progress for U11 teams at Wolseley Sportsplex on March 9, community members took a moment to tune in to Sportsnet for a big announcement by Ron McLean. They were ecstatic to hear that Wolseley had been selected as a finalist for Kraft Hockeyville along with Cochrane, Alta.; Elliot Lake, Ont.; and Enderby, B.C.

The Hockeyville grand prize has never been awarded to a Saskatchewan community, so Wolseley residents are seeking widespread support for the final phase of the contest. Public voting will commence on March 29 at 9 a.m. and continue until March 30 at 5 p.m. Votes can be entered online for Wolseley Sportsplex by visiting https://hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca.

The winner will be announced on March 30 during the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.