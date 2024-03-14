Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Bad weather causes string of accidents Bad weather causes string of accidents By Chris Ashfield - March 14, 2024 Highway collisions - Members of the Whitewood Fire Department respond to a two vehicle collision south of town on March 6 when a Jeep struck the back of a semi trailer in low visibility. While firefighters were on scene, a second accident happened when a 3/4-ton truck struck the back of another parked semi. Broadview and Whitewood FD’s respond to 8 MVCs in 4 days ghways with Whitewood and Broadview fire departments called to respond to eight motor vehicle accidents over a four day […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR $12.7 million for local water and sewer projects Initiatives enhance new vision for health care in area Sold out crowd enjoys Quick Dick McDick Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023