Polar plunge - Rookie firefighter Jacob Booth takes the plunge for the team during the Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Department’s 9th Annual Polar Bear Plunge. This year a total of 13 people braved jumping into the cold water to raise $5,750 for the fire department.

Rookie firefighter Jacob Booth was all pumped up for a good cause last Saturday when he went for a dip with the fish below the ice on Mission Bay. Booth, […]

