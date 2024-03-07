Home Fort Times Fort Times News Polar Dip Plunge raises $5,750 for fire department Polar Dip Plunge raises $5,750 for fire department By Alan Hustak - March 7, 2024 Polar plunge - Rookie firefighter Jacob Booth takes the plunge for the team during the Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Department’s 9th Annual Polar Bear Plunge. This year a total of 13 people braved jumping into the cold water to raise $5,750 for the fire department. Rookie firefighter Jacob Booth was all pumped up for a good cause last Saturday when he went for a dip with the fish below the ice on Mission Bay. Booth, […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort volunteer is a finalist for YWCA’s Distinction Award Polar Bear Plunge gearing up for 9th year Interim CAO is hired by Town of Fort Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023