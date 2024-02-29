Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Youth curling receives rocks from Lions Youth curling receives rocks from Lions By Jacob Miller - February 29, 2024 The Melville Youth Curling Club has received a donation from the Melville Lions Club which allowed them to purchase junior rocks. Pictured, in the back row left to right, are Program Coaches Riley Ottenbreit, Chico Geisler, Lion Member Stuart Hughes and Coordinator/Coach Stacey Stachowich. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Kenzie Ottenbreit, Stetson Deitrich, Easton Korchinski, Abigail Darroch, James Waldbauer, Corbin Campbell, and Alana Hickie. Youth curling at the Melville curling club has expanded their range after receiving junior curling rocks form the Melville Lion’s Club.With the new junior curling rocks the club can now […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Nordic club holds workshop at Regional Park Awards handed out during 3rd firefighter’s ball City building permits up in 2023 Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023