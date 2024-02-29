The Melville Youth Curling Club has received a donation from the Melville Lions Club which allowed them to purchase junior rocks. Pictured, in the back row left to right, are Program Coaches Riley Ottenbreit, Chico Geisler, Lion Member Stuart Hughes and Coordinator/Coach Stacey Stachowich. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Kenzie Ottenbreit, Stetson Deitrich, Easton Korchinski, Abigail Darroch, James Waldbauer, Corbin Campbell, and Alana Hickie.

Youth curling at the Melville curling club has expanded their range after receiving junior curling rocks form the Melville Lion’s Club.With the new junior curling rocks the club can now […]

