Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Melville Nordic club holds workshop at Regional Park Melville Nordic club holds workshop at Regional Park By Jacob Miller - February 29, 2024 Residents of Melville had the opportunity to learn how to cross country ski from Ray Bailey from Yorkton. The free clinic was hosted by the Melville Nordic Trails Club and saw over 15 people participate on the trails that run through the Melville Regional Park. The ski trails in the Melville Regional park were busy on Sunday as the Melville Nordic Trails Club hosted a cross country skiing workshop.The workshop on Feb. 25, 2024, was […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.