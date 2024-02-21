Date of Birth: September 17, 1944

Date of Death: February 16, 2024

Donald Ewen Cameron, age 79 years, passed peacefully on Fridady, Feb. 16, 2024. Born on Sept. 17, 1944.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mabel Cameron; partner Shaunda Holbrook; brother Bud (Rose Marie); sister

Eleanor (Roy) Hayes and ex-wife Phyllis Leepart.

He is survived by his children: Lonnie Cameron and Timbel (Shane) Wellborn; partner Ileane Hourd and her family Monica (Greg) Hourd-Westling and Ray (Charlene) Hourd; grandchildren: Mason (Kennedi) Cameron, Nolan (Jennifer) Cameron, Cole (Greysin) Cameron, Kaitlyn Cameron, Fletcher and Jolee Wellborn, Madison and Braydon Hourd, Cathrine, Ella and Alyssa Tucker; sisters Ethel Barta and Kate (Bob) Smyth; step-sons Kellee Holbrook and Michael (Renee) Tucker; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Donald grew up on the family farm, south of Kennedy, in the Belleville district. He was a colorful character with a quick wit, great sense of humor and determination that could not be matched. That determination brought him home to the family farm in the spring of 1968, after working at road construction, truck driving and ranch work. His favorite phrase was “Never say whoa in a tough spot” and that combined with his love of horses led him to acquire a PMU contract in 1972 that he held until 2003, at which point he shifted toward cattle. A true stockman, he had livestock until his passing.

A funeral service will take place in the Kennedy Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Barbara Wilkins officiating. The interment will take place in the Kennedy Cemetery.

He always said he would sooner enjoy his flowers while living, so in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Stars Air Ambulance, 2640 Airport Road, Regina, SK S4W 1A6; The Canadian Lung Association, 502 – 885 Meadowlands Drive, Ottawa, ON K2C 3N2 or a charity of one’s choice.

