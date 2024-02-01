Accident on 3rd Ave. - Nobody was seriously injured in a late night accident on 3rd Ave in Whitewood on Jan. 30 when an SUV with two people in it collided with a parked vehicle along the street. Whitewood Fire and Whitewood EMS attended the scene along with Broadview RCMP.

Two people escaped any series injuries following a two vehicle collision in Whitewood earlier this week that saw both vehicles having to be to towed from the scene.According to Whitewood […]

