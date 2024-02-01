Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News No serious injuries in street collision No serious injuries in street collision By Elaine Ashfield - February 1, 2024 Accident on 3rd Ave. - Nobody was seriously injured in a late night accident on 3rd Ave in Whitewood on Jan. 30 when an SUV with two people in it collided with a parked vehicle along the street. Whitewood Fire and Whitewood EMS attended the scene along with Broadview RCMP. Two people escaped any series injuries following a two vehicle collision in Whitewood earlier this week that saw both vehicles having to be to towed from the scene.According to Whitewood […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Progress being made to re-open local hospital Six local communities receive $140,000 in SGI grants Teachers’ labour disruption may still happen Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023