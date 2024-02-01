Home Fort Times Fort Times News Martens is gone. Fort’s CAO leaves prematurely Martens is gone. Fort’s CAO leaves prematurely By Alan Hustak - February 1, 2024 Martens’ done - Cheryl Martens (standing) has left her position as Fort Qu’Appelle’s CAO after a closed door meeting with council. Council business also includes paving and work stop order against home Cheryl Martens no longer works for the town of Fort Qu’Appelle. Martens, who had submitted her resignation as the […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Teaching the next generation of curlers RCMP begin investigation into harassment of CAO Six local communities receive $140,000 in SGI grants Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023