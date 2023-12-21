Home Fort Times Fort Times News All Nations’ Healing Hospital shortchanged $1 million All Nations’ Healing Hospital shortchanged $1 million By Alan Hustak - December 21, 2023 All Nations’ Healing Hospital open house - All Nations’ Healing Hospital’s administrator Gail Boehme greets visitors to the hospitals open house. The demand for patient services at the hospital increased by 36 per cent last year and as a result, the hospital is being shortchanged in funding to the tune of $1 million. The daily demand for patient services at All Nations’’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle increased by 36 per cent last year but the province’s share of the hospital’s funding only […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Affordability top issue for 2023 says opposition leader Beck Mission Ridge Winter Park to open Dec. 16 ‘Cram the cruiser’ – Mounties get their ham Provincial News Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare Chris Ashfield - November 29, 2023 In November 2023, Coronach RCMP received a report of a historic sexual assault. The investigation determined an adult male sexually assaulted three male youths under... SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023