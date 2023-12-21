All Nations’ Healing Hospital open house - All Nations’ Healing Hospital’s administrator Gail Boehme greets visitors to the hospitals open house. The demand for patient services at the hospital increased by 36 per cent last year and as a result, the hospital is being shortchanged in funding to the tune of $1 million.

The daily demand for patient services at All Nations’’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle increased by 36 per cent last year but the province’s share of the hospital’s funding only […]

