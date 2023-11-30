Kipling – Family escapes; pets perish

A weekend fire cost the life of several family pets and destroyed a home in Kipling.

Kipling Fire Chief Ken Nordal told Grasslands News that the fire department responded with eight members to a call about a house fire that came in at 2:13 a.m. on Nov. 25th.

“We arrived on the scene at 815 Main Street and were able to extinguish the fire. At 5:15 a.m. we determined that the fire was completely out and returned to the fire station. I also returned to the scene at 6:30 a.m. to check, and it still appeared that the fire was out.

“However, there were evidently remaining hot spots that we did not detect. This can happen in winter when the foam we use to extinguish the fire freezes overtop of smoldering material. This prevents us from seeing the hot spot, and the smoldering material underneath can then eventually melt the foam and reignite the fire.

“Consequently, we were called back to the scene with seven members responding at 7:43 a.m.. This time, SaskPower and SaskEnergy were called in to shut off the power and gas at the scene and members remained on site until just after noon to ensure that the fire was completely out.”