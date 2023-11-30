Long term care home update -Graham Fast (right) from Saskatchewan Health Authority facilitated a community engagement session that provided an update on the Grenfell Long Term Care Home construction project on Nov. 23. Grenfell Mayor Rod Wolfe and SHA’s Executive Director for Primary Health Care Jacqui Kennett-Peppler were among the speakers at the meeting.

Grenfell residents hear details of new 33-bed facility to be constructed next year With the commencement of groundwork this fall, community members were eager to learn more about plans for […]

