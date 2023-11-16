Home Herald Sun Melville city council split on vote to sell infill lots Melville city council split on vote to sell infill lots By Jacob Miller - November 16, 2023 Melville City Council was split on a recommendation to sell two lots on 2nd Avenue east.Melville City Council held their regular Council Meeting on Nov. 6, 2023, where Director of […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MAYER – Elizabeth Ruby Grenfell archer attracts USA sponsorship PEARSON – Curtis Erling Provincial News SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin RCMP - September 20, 2023 SaskTel is reporting a service outage that will affect portions of the Broadview and Moosomin detachment areas from midnight to 6 a.m. on September... RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Survey distributed for new recreation park in Whitewood July 12, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023