The United Church Women (UCW) partnered with local businesses to provide an opportunity for snacking, socializing, and shopping last Saturday afternoon.

More than 80 guests from Indian Head and surrounding towns attended the program, which was held in the CE Centre on Buxton Street and included refreshments and a fashion show. Ticket proceeds from the Fabulous Fall Fashion Show Fundraiser supported operations at the United Church and CE Centre, helping to ensure that community programs like a foodbank and annual clothing sale can continue. Collaboration with local businesses further extended the event’s impact within the community. For example, the proprietor of Grace & Thyme prepared the table centerpieces, while a hairdresser from Clip ‘n Curl assisted the community members who volunteered as models.

The fashion show featured the winter clothing line available at Bonnie’s Fashion Boutique, which is owned by Bonnie Malanik. The local entrepreneur has operated the Sassy Nails salon from her home in Indian Head for 18 years and expanded her business as a result of clients’ prompting. Women can now shop for clothes at 806 Soames Street from Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional hours can be available by appointment.

“I carry casual women’s clothing, jeans, tops,” Malanik explained. “I try to make it as casual as possible; I don’t want people to feel rushed when they’re shopping.

Bonnie’s Boutique celebrated its one-year anniversary last weekend, so it was a fitting time to showcase the clothing outlet. While guests sipped wine and sampled food from charcuterie boards, volunteers from the community modeled the clothes available at the shop. Malanik had arranged several racks of clothes at the back of the hall so that after the show many ladies eagerly browsed and shopped for new items.