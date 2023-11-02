Honoring veterans - Grenfell Legion member Cecil Leech (left) presented the first poppy for the 2023 campaign to Margurite Ward (right), whose husband served in WWII.

Each fall, Royal Canadian Legion branches across the country sell poppies in their communities, reminding Canadians of the men and women who fought for freedom and raising funds to support […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleMCS SADD wins big again at annual conference

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR