Awarded Horse of the Year for Bareback and Saddle Bronc

Last week, Jim Lawrence (who owns Prime Time Rodeo) received recognition for the work he has done to breed top-quality rodeo stock, as Primetime Horses were named as the Horse of the Year in both Bareback and Saddle Bronc at the CCA Fi-nals.

“It’s always a huge honour to win an award like this” Lawrence says. “But it’s a unique experience to win the award in both Bareback and Saddle Bronc. These are both younger horses that we worked hard to develop. So, we’re really pleased to receive these awards.”

Jim adds that it was very gratifying to see two of the young rodeo athletes who took part in the Rodeo Development School which the Lawrence Family held in Kennedy this past spring receive awards at the CCA as well.

“Blake Rasmussen is from Moosomin and had not competed in rodeo before coming to our school. But since then, he told me that he has gotten on about 80 head of horses, competing in both the ‘Novice’ and “Open’ categories.

“He’s the kind of kid that you love to help and support since he pours all that he has into doing what he wants to do. So, when he won third place in the Novice Bronc Riding at the CCA, I was the first to go up and shake his hand.

“Noah Suchorab has been competing for a couple of years but had been struggling. After coming to our school, he said that the ‘light came on’ and things really came together for him this season and he won the CCA Novice Bareback Season Leader Race.”

“It was great to see both of these young athletes at the finals. This really shows how a person can benefit from taking part in Rodeo Development School. Hopefully this will encourage some of those who are sitting on the fence and wondering if Rodeo Development School is ‘worth it’ to come to Kennedy next spring and give ours a try.”