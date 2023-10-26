Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Enrolment is up 287 students Enrolment is up 287 students By Jacob Miller - October 26, 2023 Melville, Stockholm, Grayson The Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) is reporting that enrolment in the division has increased in the last year.The division says that over the last year, enrolment […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Model railway show is a hit with visitors New STEM lab gives MCS students new opportunities HCUC to be rebranded with CN Rail agreement Provincial News SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin RCMP - September 20, 2023 SaskTel is reporting a service outage that will affect portions of the Broadview and Moosomin detachment areas from midnight to 6 a.m. on September... RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Survey distributed for new recreation park in Whitewood July 12, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023