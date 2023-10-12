About 20 people gathered at Tilli’s Space in Wolseley on Saturday night to enjoy Ken Brown’s Life After Hockey, his hit play from this year’s Edmonton Fringe in August.

Brown calls the play his swan song after 40 years of creating Canadian drama, notably his runaway success of the 1980s, Life After Hockey, that was seen across the nation and internationally by thousands, changing his life from being a relatively unknown actor to the subject of entertainment and sports pages and encounters with Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe and Rocket Richard.

Saturday’s offering was a retrospective of his life and career before and since then, producing, directing and acting in over fifty productions, and also his personal triumphs and struggles because of his chosen path. Brown’s energetic delivery, interspersed with his own musical offerings, kept the audience engaged and entertained for over an hour.

Ken is well-known to Wolseleyites as a frequent visitor to the home of friend and collaborator, Stephen Scriver, and he considers the town his second home. Brown and Scriver once teamed up to write and produce another hit play, Letters in Wartime, which Ken termed “…the second most seen play in my repertoire.” Scriver was asked to read four of his poems during the performance. Also on hand was Brown’s partner, Pierrette Requier, who read poignant poetry about her formative life in