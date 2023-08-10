On July 20th, representatives of Richardson Pioneer Limited were in Kipling to present the Town with a cheque for $50,000 from the Richardson Foundation to support the renovations to the Kipling Arena which are currently taking place.

Mayor Pat Jackson notes that this funding will go towards a project that is important to residents of both the Town of Kipling as well as the broader community that surrounds it.

“The RMs of Hazelwood and Kingsley are solid partners in this Arena renovation project and in our Leisure Services in general. So, this funding will benefit this entire area.

“The funding that the Richardson Foundation has provided will be a big help as we look to bring this project to completion by the end of August. This facility is used a great deal. So, we have to keep it in solid, healthy and safe condition, until such time as it can be replaced.

“And this renovation is also about improving accessibility. That’s why the entrance and entire front portion has been changed and an additional, more accessible bathroom added.”

Rodney Luypaert (Director of Operations – Whitewood Ag Business Centre) explains that funding through the Richardson Foundation (which was established to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of James A Richardson & Sons Limited) often goes to support projects like this.

“Each year, charitable organizations and communities can apply for funding through the Richardson Foundation. Those applications are then reviewed by a committee, who makes recommendations to the Foundation Board of Trustees as to which projects they feel should receive funding.

“The Foundation often provides funding for projects related to sports and recreation, such as skating rinks, arenas, playgrounds and sports fields – as well as to projects involving Community Halls and Volunteer Fire Departments.

“So, we encourage communities like Kipling to apply for this funding, because we want to give back to our communities by supporting projects like this.”