Delage Farms, north of Indian Head, has embarked on a project that seeks to expand people’s knowledge of farming operations, while also honouring a beloved family member.

After Marc Delage (also known as “Doolie”) passed away in 2019 from complications related to the blood disease Amyloidosis, his wife Janel, parents Maurice and Jan, and their family sought a way to continue his legacy. Given Marc’s passion for farming, an obvious start was to establish a scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan for students entering the agriculture industry. Yet, Janel felt there was more that could be done and, as a result, the Doolie Project was created.

“Fewer and fewer people have access to the farm, there’s less and less people that understand where their food comes from; we want to help be that venue to inform people of how what we’re doing is so wonderful,” Janel told Grasslands News.

It began with a few videos posted online, providing a virtual tour of fields being seeded, sprayed, and harvested. This was followed by an open house at Delage Farms last summer, allowing many people to visit the farm and experience it first-hand.

“I think that it’s important that people understand where their food comes from and so much of it happens in the backyard in Saskatchewan, literally, and [people] don’t get to come and touch it and feel it and see it work,” Janel explained. “I think that what we do is incredible – we feed the world – and at times the magnitude of that is lost and how important it is. The cool thing, to me, is not only do we produce a lot of it, we produce it exceptionally sustainably.”

This year, the Doolie Project Farm Experience was held on August 1 and focused on the role of technology in agriculture. Local families were invited to attend, along with those associated with the Delage’s agricultural partners. The event provided a glimpse into the operations of the family-run grain farm, which includes 28,000 acres of land near Indian Head and employs seven full-time staff, seven seasonal staff, and during harvest, many additional international workers.

At the Farm Experience event, equipment and informational booths were arranged around the yard site. Participants had an opportunity to learn about biotechnology and equipment like seeders and sprayers, soil moisture probes and even computer programs. A photo display in one of the buildings gave a timeline of the farm’s history and a table with large jars of various grains gave guests a visual reference point when they toured the nearby fields of canola, wheat and lentils.

During a traceability demonstration, Janel and others explained the process of harvest, storage and marketing. Grain was transferred from a combine to a grain cart, then to a large truck and finally to a nearby storage bin. Large screens in front of the equipment showed how software is used to track the amount of grain harvested and stored. Facilitators explained that other software programs monitor the amount of grain in each large bin, and together the technology enables Delage Farms to track harvest data from each field over multiple years.

An estimated 300 people attended the Doolie Project event this year and Janel hopes that it has provided them with a more accurate perception of farming, enabling more people to understand the connection between the bottle of canola oil in the grocery store and the yellow fields they see along the highway.