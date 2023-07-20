The swimming pool at Dixon Park in Indian Head opened for the season on Tuesday and residents are excited to access the newly renovated facility.

Funding for the project was acquired in 2021 through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The cost-sharing grant provided $1.76 million for the project, including $704,813 from the federal government and $587,285 from the Saskatchewan government. The Town of Indian Head has included the remaining $469,934 in its budget. Demolition of the old pool basin began last August and work progressed steadily over the following months.

Community members of all ages had eagerly anticipated opening day and there was much excitement as swimming lessons began at the improved facility this week. The beach-entry on the north-east side improves accessibility for young children and adults, while the five lanes on the south side provide ample room for swimming laps. The waterslide beside the west end of the pool features a runoff tunnel and promises to be popular with many swimmers.

Contractors are still completing minor landscaping tasks, but the pool is open for lessons, public swim times and all regular activities, as outlined in this year’s pool guide (available on the Town of Indian Head website).